PPP to continue protecting women rights: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on International Women’s Day, emphasized that women are the cornerstone of any society’s progress and prosperity.

He stated that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has always been committed to protecting women's rights and dignity and would continue for the cause.

Governor Kundi highlighted the vision of the late Benazir Bhutto, who strongly advocated for equal opportunities for women so they could excel in all fields.

He noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is actively working to fulfill this mission.

He further stated that as Governor, he has prioritized women’s empowerment and youth engagement, aligning with the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He praised Benazir Bhutto’s legacy, recalling that she became Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, setting an example for women and introducing numerous reforms for their welfare during her tenure.

He said PPP has consistently taken practical steps to safeguard women’s rights, empower them, and promote equality, with initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Program standing as a notable example.

Governor Kundi stressed the need for more effective measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure women have equal opportunities in all sectors.

He reaffirmed that the Governor House in Peshawar would continue its efforts to protect women's rights, aiming to build a society where women can confidently contribute to national development without fear or hesitation.