PPP to continue raising voice for Kashmiris : Latif Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Kashmir, Chaudhary Latif Akbar Tuesday said PPP has always stood with kashmiri people and would continue raising voice until achieving their right to self determination.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly represented the Kashmiri people by demanding plebiscite in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said while talking to media here.

Flanked by PPP leaders Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sahibzada Zulfikar Ali, Shaheen Kausar Dar and others he said Kashmir issue should soon be resolved as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said the Indian government had issued over 400,000 domiciles to non-Kashmiris, that was a nefarious design to change majority into minority.

The Kashmiri people have given their blood to keep hoisting the Kashmiri flag high, he said and suggested that the PTI government should united all political parties to take the Kashmir issue in befitting way.