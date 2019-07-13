PPP to continue struggle for democracy: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira Saturday said his party would continue its struggle for the protection of democracy and democratic institutions

Addressing a meeting at District Bar Association (DBA) here, he said the PPP was a democratic party which had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the protection of democracy.

He urged the government to honour its promises made with the people and provide them maximum relief.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also participated in the funeral procession of senior PPP activist Riaz Pardesi in Islampura and prayed for the departed soul.