UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP To Continue Struggle For Egalitarian Society: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

PPP to continue struggle for egalitarian society: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will continue its struggle for the establishment of an egalitarian and democratic society in the country for the protection of equal rights of minorities.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his message on the eve of National Minorities Day being observed in Pakistan on August 11 (Tuesday), said the PPP was following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which he had expressed in his speech on August 11, 1948.

That was the ideology that later became the spirit of the 1973 Constitution given as a gift to the Pakistani nation by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which guaranteed equal rights to minorities, he added.

He said protecting the rights of minorities and empowering them was part of the PPP's manifesto and the party had always taken practical and revolutionary steps in that regard.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto set up a separate ministry for the solution of problems and development of minorities, while Asif Ali Zardari as president started celebrating the National Minorities Day on August 11 every year, he claimed.

Bilawal Bhutto said the role and sacrifices of minorities in the socio-economic development of Pakistan were of historical significance and the cause of collective pride.

He stressed,"Today we must pledge that despite being followers of different faiths, we are all one nation living in this country and will continue to strive for tolerance, harmony, unity and prosperity in Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Peoples Party August All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

26 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

41 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Afghan President Signs Decree on Release of 400 Re ..

2 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.