PPP to continue struggle for egalitarian society: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will continue its struggle for the establishment of an egalitarian and democratic society in the country for the protection of equal rights of minorities.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his message on the eve of National Minorities Day being observed in Pakistan on August 11 (Tuesday), said the PPP was following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which he had expressed in his speech on August 11, 1948.

That was the ideology that later became the spirit of the 1973 Constitution given as a gift to the Pakistani nation by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which guaranteed equal rights to minorities, he added.

He said protecting the rights of minorities and empowering them was part of the PPP's manifesto and the party had always taken practical and revolutionary steps in that regard.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto set up a separate ministry for the solution of problems and development of minorities, while Asif Ali Zardari as president started celebrating the National Minorities Day on August 11 every year, he claimed.

Bilawal Bhutto said the role and sacrifices of minorities in the socio-economic development of Pakistan were of historical significance and the cause of collective pride.

He stressed,"Today we must pledge that despite being followers of different faiths, we are all one nation living in this country and will continue to strive for tolerance, harmony, unity and prosperity in Pakistan."