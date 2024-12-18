PPP To Continue Struggle For Masses' Welfare: Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has reiterated that PPP would continue its struggle to serve the people and resolve their issues.
He was speaking at a dinner ceremony hosted in his honour by former Provincial Assembly candidate from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nawabzada Azizullah Khan Ali Zai here.
The event was attended by a large number of party workers, officials, and local dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted ongoing development projects in Dera Ismail Khan and his efforts to resolve peoples issues.
The governor shed light on projects such as the Chashma Lift Canal, the gas expansion project, the installation of new TBS, and the provision of modern facilities by NADRA and the Passport offices, assuring their timely completion.
The governor also criticized the provincial government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that the province had been left at the mercy of terrorists.
He said the government had failed to address the public problems.
Other prominent PPP leaders present at the event included Divisional President Qaizar Khan Miankhel, former District Nazim Nawabzada Azizullah Khan Alizai, PPP District General Secretary Malik Aabid Awan Advocate, District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhup, former MPA Nawabzada Tahir Bin Yameen Khan, and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai.
At the conclusion of the event, Nawabzada Azizullah Khan Alizai thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his efforts regarding uplif of Dera Ismail Khan.
APP/akt
