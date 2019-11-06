UrduPoint.com
PPP To Continue Struggle For People's Rights: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Wed 06th November 2019

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reiterated his party's resolve to continue struggle for the rights of people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reiterated his party's resolve to continue struggle for the rights of people.

Addressing lawyers community here at the High Court Bar, Bilawal praised the lawyers for their struggle for democracy and people's rights. His party needed the support of lawyers and all those, who believed in the rule of law, to strengthen Pakistan and democracy, he added.

He said his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who had given constitution to the country, was hanged. His mother Benzair Bhutto spearheaded the campaign for the restoration of judiciary and sacrificed her life but made no compromise on principles for the people's rights.

His father was also put behind the bar for 11 years without any solid case, he alleged.

Bilawal said former president Asif Ali Zardari had sent a presidential reference for reopening of the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 10 years ago.

He said the Bhutto family and the PPP had given sacrifices for the rights of the people, while dictators had overthrown its elected governments.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, his son member of the Punjab Assembly Musa Gilani and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmad also attended the meeting.

