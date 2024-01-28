PPP To Continue Struggle Till Completion Of Our Mission : Nizam Arain
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and candidate for NA-220 Chaudhry Nizam u din Arain on Sunday said that the provision of basic facilities to residents was our top priority and would continue our struggle till completion of our mission.
He expressed these views while addressing election corner meetings in Phuleli, Preetabad, Noorani basti, Liat Colony, gau shala, Mirza Muhalla, Firdaus colony, Kali Mori and other areas.
Chaudhry Nizam said that Pakistan People’s Party has always stood with their people in providing basic amenities to people like electricity, gas supply, sewerage, drinking water issues or uplift projects Because we realize that our people not only paid respect to us but always attached with us.
He said that with the support of the Pakistan People’s Party we should strive for ensuring due rights to people because the Pakistan People’s Party wants to make destitute people self-sufficient. Muhammad Ali Gohar and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zardari terms democracy crucial to address country's problems8 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders at rallies Tank, DI Khan seek vote for upcoming polls8 minutes ago
-
Kirpa police, homicide unit teams arrested a murderer8 minutes ago
-
PPP can steer country out of prevailing crisis: Bilawal Bhutto18 minutes ago
-
PML-N have comprehensive plan to tackle economic crisis: Dar28 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march regarding election security58 minutes ago
-
ECP establishes 90,675 polling stations nationwide for upcoming elections58 minutes ago
-
Around 70% Intermediate students acquiring technical education in training Institute, vocational cen ..1 hour ago
-
‘Malicious campaign’ against top judiciary being probed as per law: Solangi1 hour ago
-
PML-N women wing fully activated for electioneering1 hour ago
-
ZARA Alert App would protect the children from any harm1 hour ago
-
Over 3,200 exam centers set up as 594,784 students gear up for Al Arabiya Pakistan Exams1 hour ago