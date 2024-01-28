PPP to continue struggle till completion of our mission : Nizam Arain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and candidate for NA-220 Chaudhry Nizam u din Arain on Sunday said that the provision of basic facilities to residents was our top priority and would continue our struggle till completion of our mission.

He expressed these views while addressing election corner meetings in Phuleli, Preetabad, Noorani basti, Liat Colony, gau shala, Mirza Muhalla, Firdaus colony, Kali Mori and other areas.

Chaudhry Nizam said that Pakistan People’s Party has always stood with their people in providing basic amenities to people like electricity, gas supply, sewerage, drinking water issues or uplift projects Because we realize that our people not only paid respect to us but always attached with us.

He said that with the support of the Pakistan People’s Party we should strive for ensuring due rights to people because the Pakistan People’s Party wants to make destitute people self-sufficient. Muhammad Ali Gohar and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.