PPP To Continue Struggle To Save Homeland: Sharjeel Memon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PPP to continue struggle to save homeland: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said April 4 is a black day in the history of Pakistan, as on that day, Pakistan Peoples Party founder 'Quaid Awam' Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred by a dictatorial regime.

He said this while addressing an Iftar dinner at his residence in Tando Jam in connection with the death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the founder of PPP not only gave the first constitution to the country as per the wishes and consensus of stakeholders but also freed 93,000 prisoners of war who were made hostage in the 1971 war.

He asked the judiciary why it was not hearing the reference filed by Asif Ali Zardari against the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Pakistan Peoples Party was ready to accept every decision of the judiciary, Sharjeel said, and requested the higher judiciary that justice should be done to Bhutto Shaheed on his 44th death anniversary.

More Stories From Pakistan

