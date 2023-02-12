PPP to decide about participation in by-polls in 48 hours: Aslam Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Ch Aslam Gill has said the party leadership will decide about participation in the by-polls within the next 48 hours.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the party would follow the directions of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in its letter and spirit.

He said that the recommendations of candidates for the 64 seats in the by-elections, to be held on March 16 and 19, had been sent to central parliamentary board of the party for final approval.

He said the party and its sister organisations would struggle their best for the candidates.

He said that the current financial situation of the country did not favour in the elections in the provinces. He demanded the prime minister to immediately announce the new date for the All Parties Conference (APC) and the national leadership should unanimously decide a strategy about the terrorism, by-elections and general elections as well as other serious issues of the country, so that the nation could be pull out of the desperate situation.