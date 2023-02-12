UrduPoint.com

PPP To Decide About Participation In By-polls In 48 Hours: Aslam Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PPP to decide about participation in by-polls in 48 hours: Aslam Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Ch Aslam Gill has said the party leadership will decide about participation in the by-polls within the next 48 hours.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the party would follow the directions of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in its letter and spirit.

He said that the recommendations of candidates for the 64 seats in the by-elections, to be held on March 16 and 19, had been sent to central parliamentary board of the party for final approval.

He said the party and its sister organisations would struggle their best for the candidates.

He said that the current financial situation of the country did not favour in the elections in the provinces. He demanded the prime minister to immediately announce the new date for the All Parties Conference (APC) and the national leadership should unanimously decide a strategy about the terrorism, by-elections and general elections as well as other serious issues of the country, so that the nation could be pull out of the desperate situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister APC Pakistan Peoples Party March Sunday All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

19 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

19 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.