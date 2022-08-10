(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Information PPP Peshawar Division Tariq Rahim Shah has said that the party would launch a campaign to deliver the narrative and message of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to every individual in the province.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the information sector was of vital interest and stressed the need for its effective role in the spread of the party's message to spoil the propaganda of the opponents.

He said that divisional, district and different wings level secretaries' information would soon launch a mass public contact campaign.

He said that the information wing of the party had evolved an organized strategy for delivering the manifesto and vision of the party to every individual voter.

In this connection, he said the provincial leadership, provincial secretary information Amjad Khan Afridi and deputy information secretary Tahir Abbass would play an effective role and other subsidiary wings were also being activated.