PPP to emerge as majority party in upcoming general polls: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the country is moving towards transparent elections and the PPP is fully prepared for it.

“I have full confidence in the Election Commission that it will conduct a transparent election”, Asif Zardari said in a statement issued by the party secretariat here Sunday.

He said that the PPP is the only party which has the ability to contest the elections in all kinds of circumstances.

“I am sure that on February 8, the PPP will emerge as the majority party of the country”, he said. The environment of the country is currently conducive for elections which should be held on time, he concluded.