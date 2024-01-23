Open Menu

PPP To End Politics Of Hatred: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024

PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party has jumped into the political arena to weed out the politics of hatred and division of the masses

Addressing a public gathering in Chiniot on Tuesday, he said, "We are not interested in aggravating the political and economic situation while promoting political differences into political enmity. The PPP has never been involved in the politics of victimization rather we want to live and let others live."

Addressing a public gathering in Chiniot on Tuesday, he said, "We are not interested in aggravating the political and economic situation while promoting political differences into political enmity. The PPP has never been involved in the politics of victimization rather we want to live and let others live."

He said that the PPP had floated a unique manifesto of 10 points for eradication of poverty and improve lifestyle of the masses. He said that provision of free electricity up to 300 units was the top priority the PPP after coming to power whereas the people belonging to the low strata of life would also be facilitated with 3 million houses along with their ownership rights.

He said that the PPP had initiated a program of 2 million houses for flood-stricken people in Sindh and such projects would also be launched in other parts of the country. "The PPP will also increase the amount of Benazir Income Support Program while women would be provided with interest-free loans to start their own business.

The PPP also planned to issue Kisan Cards for providing direct subsidy to farmers on agriculture equipment whereas Youth Cards would be issued to the young generation and they would be facilitated with vocational training and employment opportunities," he added.

