PPP to establish relief camps in flashflood hit areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has announced establishing Relief Camps in flash flood hit areas and directed party workers to immediately help shifting marooned people into safer places, Secretary General of PPP and former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said on Friday.

In a statement, he said all provincial and district organisations of PPP had been directed to establish Relief Camps in rain hit areas immediately.

The rain victims should be provided food items and eatables.

The party workers should assist the organisations busy in relief and rescue activities in the city.

He said the PPP would not left the affectees in this hour of trial. Flash flood affected people would be provided optimum facilities, he added.