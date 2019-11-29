UrduPoint.com
PPP To Express Solidarity With Kashmir On Its Founding Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

The Pakistan People's Party would celebrate its 53rd Founding Day as the solidarity day with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday,Nov 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan People's Party would celebrate its 53rd Founding Day as the solidarity day with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday,Nov 30.

According to the PPP sources on Friday, the party workers and leaders would gather at AJK capital Muzaffarabad on the day and a large number of workers from the Punjab provincial capital would also go there.

The PPP Punjab chapter would join the main ceremony to be held at the AJK capital.

