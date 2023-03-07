UrduPoint.com

PPP To Extend Jobs To Unemployed Educated Youth If Voted To Power In Future: Zardari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PPP to extend jobs to unemployed educated youth if voted to power in future: Zardari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari announced to create new job opportunities for educated youth if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is voted to power in the general elections.

Addressing workers convention at the residence of SAPM Shaharyar Khan Khakwani here on Tuesday, he reminisced that whenever PPP formed a government, the country progressed, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the country on verge of collapse in its tenure.

Zardari, who is also co-chairman of PPP, informed that Imran Khan was thrusted upon the masses, adding that the PPP government had handed over Gwadar Port to China but unfortunately succeeding governments did not do the required work on this project.

Pakistan is blessed with resources, the ex-president said and added that the incumbent government did not let the country go default and if it happens it will be on a temporary basis.

About contesting elections from Vehari, the MNA stated that he would consult his party on it before making a decision.

