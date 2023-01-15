PPP to fight every constituency in Punjab: Saeed Farooq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the party will contest elections from every constituency of the province.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he said the PPP would not contest elections from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform.

He said that the party was contesting elections against wealth and hoped the party would win the elections. "We will form the next government in Punjab," he claimed.

He said a "Fitna" had defamed the country in the world but Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had proved himself a great leader by countering propaganda against the country.

He said that the PPP was a party which was not formed by any dictator and it gave constitution and nuclear programme to the nation.