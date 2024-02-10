PPP to form Government in centre: Shazia Marri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Atta Marri has expressed hope that the PPP would form a Government in the centre and is already in a position to form a Government in Sindh.

Talking to Media here on Saturday She said that speculation about an alliance with any Party was baseless as election results are not yet completed and no decision has been taken about the future of Independent candidates.

She said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central executive Committee meeting is to be held this week in which we consult on the Party's forum and the decision to be made in this regard would be communicated to the Media.

She refuted the impression that the Pakistan People’s Party has held an official meeting with PML-N regarding the formation of the Government.