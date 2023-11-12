Open Menu

PPP To Form Government Under T Bilawal' Leadership In Next Elections: Abdul Jabbar Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Former MPA of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Abdul Jabbar Khan has expressed his determination that the upcoming general elections on February 8 will bring surprises nationwide, leading to the formation of a PPP government under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking at a gathering in SITE Area, Hyderabad on Sunday, he conveyed that PPP was a party residing in the hearts of the people and no force can distance it from the public.

During the discussion with PPP workers and local dignitaries, he emphasized that whenever PPP came into power, it served the poor segments, strengthened the country, brought economic prosperity to Pakistan and made significant changes in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Once again, PPP aims to come into power with the same determination to take practical steps for the economic well-being of the poor, he added.

Abdul Jabbar Khan appealed to the public to support PPP so that the country could witness improvement and stability once again, as he believes PPP was the party that can steer the nation out of crises.

