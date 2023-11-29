PPP to form next government, Shah claims

The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the next government will be of Pakistan People's Party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the next government will be of Pakistan People's Party.

He alleged due to the wrong policies of PTI, Pakistan has suffered international isolation for almost 16 months.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Sailani Welfare Trust Quetta here on Wednesday.

PPP General Secretary said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will participate in the historic political show to be held in Quetta.

He said PPP's top leadership will address the foundation Day of the party.

However, he stressed that special care should be taken regarding the rights of the people who are returning to their native country.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sailani Welfare Trust is doing a good job all over the country.