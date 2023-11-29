Open Menu

PPP To Form Next Government, Shah Claims

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

PPP to form next government, Shah claims

The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the next government will be of Pakistan People's Party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the next government will be of Pakistan People's Party.

He alleged due to the wrong policies of PTI, Pakistan has suffered international isolation for almost 16 months.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Sailani Welfare Trust Quetta here on Wednesday.

PPP General Secretary said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will participate in the historic political show to be held in Quetta.

He said PPP's top leadership will address the foundation Day of the party.

However, he stressed that special care should be taken regarding the rights of the people who are returning to their native country.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sailani Welfare Trust is doing a good job all over the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Visit Job Nasir All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

3 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

3 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

6 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

6 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

9 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

3 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

3 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

3 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

3 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan