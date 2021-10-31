PPP to form next govt: Yusuf Raza Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Central leader Pakistan People Party (PPP) and ex prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that PPP would form next government and resolve problems of the poor people.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony at Head Muhammadwala, here. Gilani observed that PPP always preferred poor people and provided them employment.

Yusuf Raza Gilani hinted that PPP would bring down inflation by evolving different people-friendly policies. Shaheed Bibi Mohtarma Benazair Bhutto had also struggled for prosperity of Pakistan.

Gilani, however, reiterated that PPP would once again put the country on way to matchless progress and prosperity. On this occasion, Malik Muhammad Yar Mangan, Malik Muhammad Iqbal and many other local workers of PTI were also present.