UrduPoint.com

PPP To Hold Historic Public Meeting Of Foundation Day In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

PPP to hold historic public meeting of Foundation day in Peshawar

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district Peshawar leadership on Friday expressed resolve to celebrate the party's 55th foundation day with great enthusiasm and would hold a historic public meeting in Peshawar on November 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district Peshawar leadership on Friday expressed resolve to celebrate the party's 55th foundation day with great enthusiasm and would hold a historic public meeting in Peshawar on November 30.

It was decided in a high-level meeting of former office bearers and workers of PPP Peshawar City here on Friday in PK 75 at residence of President Pir Muhammad wherein Syed Ayub Shah, Anwar Zeb Comrade, Haji Tala Muhammad, Zulfiqar Afghani, Zulfiqar Awan, Haji Misbahuddin, Malik Liaquat, Sajjad Khalil, Jahanzeb, Haji Imran, Sikandar Iqbal, Tariq Rahim and other officials were also present.

The workers participated in the meeting and suggestions were made regarding the preparations and organisational matters of the PPP's 55th Foundation Day.

It was decided that the former present office bearers of the party from Peshawar City, leadership and workers from Union Council Wards would participate in the celebration with full preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ayub Shah and Zulfikar Afghani said that on the directions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the provincial leadership, the PPP foundation day program would be celebrated with enthusiasm and mutual consultation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar November From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PK-75

Recent Stories

CDA chief for speedy development work in sectors

CDA chief for speedy development work in sectors

3 minutes ago
 Violence against women is intolerable: CM

Violence against women is intolerable: CM

3 minutes ago
 EU Accuses US of War Profiteering as Energy Crunch ..

EU Accuses US of War Profiteering as Energy Crunch, Subsidies Erode Industry - R ..

3 minutes ago
 SCCI delegation meets Dar

SCCI delegation meets Dar

3 minutes ago
 Traffic Police, SSUET sets up Learning Driving Lic ..

Traffic Police, SSUET sets up Learning Driving License camp

6 minutes ago
 Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target las ..

Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target last 16

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.