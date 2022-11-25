PPP to hold historic public meeting of Foundation day in Peshawar

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district Peshawar leadership on Friday expressed resolve to celebrate the party's 55th foundation day with great enthusiasm and would hold a historic public meeting in Peshawar on November 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) district Peshawar leadership on Friday expressed resolve to celebrate the party's 55th foundation day with great enthusiasm and would hold a historic public meeting in Peshawar on November 30.

It was decided in a high-level meeting of former office bearers and workers of PPP Peshawar City here on Friday in PK 75 at residence of President Pir Muhammad wherein Syed Ayub Shah, Anwar Zeb Comrade, Haji Tala Muhammad, Zulfiqar Afghani, Zulfiqar Awan, Haji Misbahuddin, Malik Liaquat, Sajjad Khalil, Jahanzeb, Haji Imran, Sikandar Iqbal, Tariq Rahim and other officials were also present.

The workers participated in the meeting and suggestions were made regarding the preparations and organisational matters of the PPP's 55th Foundation Day.

It was decided that the former present office bearers of the party from Peshawar City, leadership and workers from Union Council Wards would participate in the celebration with full preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ayub Shah and Zulfikar Afghani said that on the directions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the provincial leadership, the PPP foundation day program would be celebrated with enthusiasm and mutual consultation.