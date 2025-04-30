PPP To Hold Labour Day Function At Nishtar Hall
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has arranged a function under the auspices of its labour-wing People’s Labour Bureau at Nishtar Hall on May Day (World Labour Day) to express solidarity and pay tributes to workers.
Labourers and political workers across the province will attend the function, which will be especially participated by the central secretary general PPP Mohammad Hamayun Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid while provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha will attend as special guest.
APP/aqk
