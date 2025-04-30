Open Menu

PPP To Hold Labour Day Function At Nishtar Hall

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PPP to hold Labour Day function at Nishtar Hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has arranged a function under the auspices of its labour-wing People’s Labour Bureau at Nishtar Hall on May Day (World Labour Day) to express solidarity and pay tributes to workers.

Labourers and political workers across the province will attend the function, which will be especially participated by the central secretary general PPP Mohammad Hamayun Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid while provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha will attend as special guest.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

22 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan