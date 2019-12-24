UrduPoint.com
PPP To Hold Meeting At Liaqat Bagh On Dec 27: Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

PPP to hold meeting at Liaqat Bagh on Dec 27: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said the party would hold a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi on December 27 to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as per the permission of the Lahore High Court.

The Rawalpindi administration informed them last night about its refusal to grant permission for holding the meeting at Liaqat Bagh and they approached the LHC which acceded to their request, he told the media.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah, General Secretary PPP Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Nazir Dhoki flanked him in a press conference here at the PPP's Media Office.

Kaira said holding a public meeting was the right of every party and the PPP would exercise that right. The Jamaat-e-Islami had also held a meeting in Islamabad a couple of days ago, he added.

He said the administration was responsible to provide security to the PPP's public meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

To a question, Kaira said Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif should come back to the country and Maryam Nawaz should also break her silence.

