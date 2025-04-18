Open Menu

PPP To Hold Public Meeting In Sukkur On April 25; Nisar Khuhro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PPP to hold public meeting in Sukkur on April 25; Nisar Khuhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Sindh President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nisar Khuhro has informed that his party's second public meeting in connection with the canals will be held in Sukkur district on April 25.

Talking to the media in Hyderabad here on Friday at the venue of the PPP's public meeting along Hyderabad Bypass, Khuhro said a flood of people was attending the event which would be addressed by the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to him, after Sukkur similar political power shows would be organized in Karachi, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Larkana.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

45 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators

1 hour ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

8 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

8 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

8 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

10 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

10 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan