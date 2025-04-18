PPP To Hold Public Meeting In Sukkur On April 25; Nisar Khuhro
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Sindh President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nisar Khuhro has informed that his party's second public meeting in connection with the canals will be held in Sukkur district on April 25.
Talking to the media in Hyderabad here on Friday at the venue of the PPP's public meeting along Hyderabad Bypass, Khuhro said a flood of people was attending the event which would be addressed by the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
According to him, after Sukkur similar political power shows would be organized in Karachi, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Larkana.
