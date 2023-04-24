UrduPoint.com

PPP To Hold Rallies, Demand Polls On Same Date

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PPP to hold rallies, demand polls on same date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab has announced staging protest to demand elections in all provinces as well as centre on the same day.

According to the party sources on Sunday, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed issued directions to all district presidents to organise protest rallies at the district press club buildings on Tuesday.

He said in a statement that elections on separate dates were unacceptable and stressed that the electoral process for all assemblies should be carried out on the same day according to Article 69 of the Election Act.

He said that a clear message should be given by the party workers, office-bearers and candidates by taking part in the protest in large numbers.

