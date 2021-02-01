PPP to hold rally on Kashmir Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will organize a rally here on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Feb 5, 2021.

PPP Azad Kashmir Division Faisalabad President Chaudhry Khadim Hussain Kashmiri said that the party would always support Kashmiri people for their independence according to the vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP would take out a rally at 11a.m. on Feb 5 from Circular Road Faisalabad to the District Account Offices, and the participants would march on various city roads to mark the day, he added.