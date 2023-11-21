Open Menu

PPP To Hold Youm-e-Tasees On Nov 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sar Buland Khan Jogaizai on Tuesday said that the procession would be held in connection with the Youme-e-Tasees of the party at Ayub Stadium in Quetta on November 30

He said that central leaders including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would participate saying that in the upcoming general elections, the PPP would form the government with the power of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club along with Qasim Achakzai, Rabbani Khilji, Sheikh Bilal, Engineer Ali Ahmad, and others.

Sardar Sar Buland Khan Jogaizai said that the Youme-e-Tasees is celebrated every year under the auspices of the PPP but this year, the day would be celebrated on November 30 at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

A large number of workers from all districts of Balochistan will participate in the Youme-e-Tasees, he said adding that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would reach Quetta on a three-day visit where he would also meet with various delegations.

He said that the PPP has always served the people, the party has gifted the Eighteenth (18) Amendment and Initiation Rights to Balochistan saying that the gift of the 18th Amendment is owed to President Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, he said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would also announce the election campaign in Quetta procession and the election campaign to be started from Quetta.

He said that Chief of Jhalwan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has been appointed as the convener of the meeting saying that the leadership of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan would also play an important role in making the rally successful.

He said that the meeting of November 30 would be bigger than the 2018 meeting of the PPP in which a large number of people and workers would participate.

