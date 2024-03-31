PPP To Hold ZA Bhutto Death Anniversary Public Meeting After Eid: Nisar Khuhro
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh has announced that Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary will be observed at district and Taluka level due to the Holy month of Ramazan while public meeting will be organized at Garhi Khuda Bux after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said in a statement that the public meeting in connection with ZA Bhutto's martyrdom day will be held at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 14 after Eid.
He asked the party's district and Taluka organizations to organize Quran Khwani and prayer ceremonies in respective areas on April 4 due to the Holy month of Ramazan.
PPP workers and leaders will pay tribute to their party's founder chairman and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs on April 4 but the major public meeting will be organized on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux after the fasting month of Ramazan is over, Nisar Khuhro said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State land worth Rs43 million recovered on Ombudsman orders4 minutes ago
-
President, railway union visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital4 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends greetings to Christian community on Easter4 minutes ago
-
CM distributes Rs50mln among 10,000 Christian families on Easter14 minutes ago
-
Authorities should ensure release of detainees after quashing PSA: IIOJK HC14 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured on Easter: DPO14 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies operations against individuals involved in gas theft24 minutes ago
-
Establishment of peace must for country’s development: Station Commander24 minutes ago
-
Syed posted as MD, Cholistan Development Authority24 minutes ago
-
KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears24 minutes ago
-
Transgender community invited to Governor House for Ramazan ration distribution34 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur34 minutes ago