PPP To Hold ZA Bhutto Death Anniversary Public Meeting After Eid: Nisar Khuhro

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PPP to hold ZA Bhutto death anniversary public meeting after Eid: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh has announced that Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary will be observed at district and Taluka level due to the Holy month of Ramazan while public meeting will be organized at Garhi Khuda Bux after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said in a statement that the public meeting in connection with ZA Bhutto's martyrdom day will be held at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 14 after Eid.

He asked the party's district and Taluka organizations to organize Quran Khwani and prayer ceremonies in respective areas on April 4 due to the Holy month of Ramazan.

PPP workers and leaders will pay tribute to their party's founder chairman and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs on April 4 but the major public meeting will be organized on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux after the fasting month of Ramazan is over, Nisar Khuhro said.

