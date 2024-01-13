PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that presently, the country has been facing financial challenges and after coming into power, his party would introduce a dynamic economic plan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that presently, the country has been facing financial challenges and after coming into power, his party would introduce a dynamic economic plan.

He was addressing a public gathering at a hockey stadium in Bahawalpur.

He arrived in Bahawalpur in connection with the election campaign for the PPP candidates who had been contesting the general elections 2024 on the ticket of PPP.

He said that presently, our country has been facing challenges of price hikes, poverty and unemployment. “It was the founder of PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who brought the country out of financial crisis when the country faced it in past,” he remembered, adding that now, PPP once again had accepted the challenge to introduce a dynamic economic plan for the country to resolve issues about the national economy.

He said that it was his party who always played the role of people-friendly and supported poor segments of society. “Everyone knows that PPP has an image of a people-friendly political party,” he said.

He criticized that several other political parties had supported the elite class instead of the poor. He resolved that the PPP would eliminate poverty in the country after coming to power. He urged PPP activists to convey the 10-point manifesto of the PPP to the masses.

He said that PPP would bring a policy of free electricity for people by 300 units, double of salaries of employees, build three million houses for people, free education, free health facilities and Waseela Rozgaar scheme in the Benzair Income Support Program.

He further said that PPP would give ownership rights to people who had been living in slums. “Quaid-e-Awaam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto introduced five marla scheme, his daughter, Benazir Bhutto introduced seven marla scheme and now the PPP has been going to build three million houses for people and giving ownership rights to people living in slums,” he said.

He said that PPP would also introduce a Kisaan card for farmers and an agricultural insurance policy. He said that Youth Cards and Youth Centers would also be introduced to resolve unemployment issues. He said that students would enjoy free meals at their schools.

He announced that after coming into power, the PPP would build an Information Technology University and Cardiology Hospital in Bahawalpur. He said that two million houses would be built for people in Sindh whose ownership rights would be given to women.

The public gathering was also attended by the former governor of Punjab and President, of PPP South Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, PPP leader, Zafar Waraich, PPP candidate for NA-168 Bahawalpur, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni and other PPP leaders including Malik Imtiaz Chanar, Syed Tatheer-Ul-Hassan, Shah Rukh Malik, Syed Ali Gilani and others.