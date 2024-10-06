Open Menu

PPP To Join JI Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur will join a Jamaat-e-Islami rally on October 7 to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

According to a press release issued by PPP Bahawalpur Office, all arrangements have been finalized to join the rally of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Bahawalpur to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine.

It said that Israel had been victimizing the innocent people of Palestine. “The PPP urges the United Nation and international community to come forward to stop Israel from its cruelties and violence,” it said.

The press release also strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Beirut and other cities. It concluded that the PPP would continue raising its voice for the protection of rights of people of Palestine.

