PPP To Make Every Effort For Welfare Of Laborers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will make every effort for the welfare of laborers and their families

He was speaking during his visit at the offices of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Overseas Employment Corporation, and Employees of Old Age Benefit in Quetta today, said a press release.

Sajid Hussain Turi further said Khushal Mazdoor is a substantial part of the manifesto of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has clear instructions regarding the rights and welfare of the workers.

All workers employed in mines and other private factories shall be registered. The registration of each mine and industry is subject to their registration with EOBI. Ministry for Overseas and Human Resource Development is obliged to provide facilities and privileges to workers in accordance with ILO and international laws, he added.

He said fifteen public schools and five hospitals for workers shall be inaugurated soon. According to the Minister, OPF offices and schools will soon be opened in various cities of Baluchistan including Gwadar. The Ministry is making all efforts to provide maximum educational facilities and a friendly environment to children.

Replying to a question, he said: "Facilitation centers have already been opened in NADRA and police stations for overseas Pakistanis. The pension of senior citizens is going to increase soon." Sajid Turi said overseas Pakistanis are the country's greatest assets and the government would facilitate them in every respect. He directed the concerned departments to work out further incentives to improve the performance of the Overseas Employment Corporation in Baluchistan.

" Overseas migration is a multidimensional phenomenon that requires effective cooperation among different ministries and sectors. To improve the recruitment process for overseas employment in Baluchistan, the skill levels of the overall labor force, particularly of intending emigrants, will be further developed and enhanced." Minister elaborated.

The effects of overseas labor migration and remittances on domestic economic growth, employment generation, and poverty reduction as well as its broader socio-economic will have a positive impact on the province.

The Federal Minister for OP&HRD said that Ministry is committed to setting up more educational institutions to promote the quality of education for the children of expatriates.

