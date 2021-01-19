UrduPoint.com
PPP To Make History Of Success Under Leadership Of Bilawal: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that party would make a history of success under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

In a congratulations message to the party workers on winning by- elections in Umarkot, he thanked the voters of the constituency for their confidence on PPP.

"If my health condition allows, I will have also participated in the celebrations of victory with the party workers and leaders," Asif Zardari said.

Asif Zardari directed the elected representatives of the masses to serve the people of their respective Constituencies to win their confidence. He claimed that New Year would be the year of PPP's achievements.

