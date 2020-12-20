PPP to observe 13th death anniversary of BB on December 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party would observe 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) at Liaquat Bagh on December 27.

Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, city President PPP Babar Khan Jadoon told APP adding arrangements were being finalized to observe the death anniversary.

Paying tributes to departed soul Baber said BB sacrificed her life for cause of democracy, adding, her vision and mission would be followed toachieve success.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 at Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi after an election rally.