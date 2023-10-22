Open Menu

PPP To Observe Anniversary Of Nusrat Bhutto On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PPP to observe anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party is observing the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on Monday.

The party has arranged gatherings and seminars at various levels, including divisional, district, tehsil, city, and sub-division, to honor the legacy of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her contributions to the nation, the party, and democracy.

Additionally, the PPP Lahore chapter will host a Quran Khawani event at the PPP Central Punjab office.

