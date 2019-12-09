UrduPoint.com
PPP To Observe Benazir's Death Anniversary At Liaqat Bagh: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the party had decided to observe Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom anniversary here at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi this year.

Talking to media inquiring after PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's health here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, he said the PPP would send a message that the people of Pakistan were steadfast in their resolve that all powers belong to the people.

Bilawal said the medical reports of Asif Zardari would be presented soon before the court and expressed the hope that the former president would be treated equally.

To a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari's cases were totally different and could not be compared with each other.

About the appointment of the chief election commissioner, he accused the government for using delaying tactics and the opposition wanted to strengthened institutions.

