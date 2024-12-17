(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Tuesday, stated that Pakistan Peoples Party will observe the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with devotion and respect across the country on December 27 while the main event will be held at Garhi Khuda Bukhsh.

The minister, while addressing a press conference here, said “December is the month of the martyrdom of Shaheed Bibi. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) observes this month with great devotion and respect, organizing various events across the country."

Sharjeel Memon, responding to a query about case proceedings of murder case of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, said that the case is currently pending in the Rawalpindi court in Punjab. He emphasized that this case should be heard on a daily basis, and the accused involved should be punished.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the boat tragedy in Greece and demanded strict action against those involved in human trafficking without delay.

The minister said that the Transport Department has implemented new SOPs for motor vehicle inspectors and vehicle fitness to ensure environmental protection and prevent the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents. He emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to formulate policies that prioritize the safety of human lives, ultimately benefiting the public.

Under the new SOPs for Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Motor Vehicle Fitness Certificates, he informed, old fitness certificates will now be rejected across Sindh, and replaced with new fitness certificates having security features and bar-code to prevent the issuance of fake certificates while MVIs being further empowered.

Support is being sought from the Sindh Police, Traffic Police, and Motorway and Highway Police to ensure road safety and vehicle fitness compliance, he said adding that an awareness campaign will also be launched to promote road safety.

He said that Chinese investors during recent visit signed MoUs with various departments and private business groups. ”Today, there is good news from them-they intend to bring more buses under the EV taxi initiative and the public-private partnership model,” he said adding that the introduction of e-taxis will not only generate job opportunities but also offer affordable, high-quality, and comfortable travel facilities to the public.

The minister lauded 2% reduction in the policy rate and hoped that it will benefit the entire country, including the business community, and encourage the establishment of more industries. Sindh province is the best location in Pakistan for industries, offering special economic zones like Dhabeji Special Economic Zone ideally located near the port and offering the industries ten-year tax exemption and zero duty on machinery.

Sharjeel Memon stated that foreign investors are expressing their interest in various sectors, including energy, construction, and Sindh government is providing them with necessary facilities. Pakistan globally ranks sixth in public-private partnerships and successful PPP model of Sindh government is being recognized worldwide, he added.

The minister highlighting the government initiatives for resolving Karachi's longstanding problems like traffic congestion and water scarcity, stated that the first phase of the Malir Expressway is being launched, work is in progress on the K-4 project and additional supply from Hub Dam and Dhabeji. Additionally, billions of rupees are being spent on BRT projects while attention is being given to the polio eradication efforts, he added.

Replying to a query, Sharjeel Memon, said that the PPP seeks to move forward through understanding and dialogue. “People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the best, but unfortunately, the government and its leader, they are playing a deplorable role,” he maintained and emphasized that The KP government has failed to protect its citizens and needs to focus on fighting terrorists, not its Federal government.

On another question, he said that when the PPP held long marches, not even a stone was thrown. He attributed this to the great mentality of their leadership, emphasizing that the PPP leadership has never taught violence to its workers.