UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP To Organise APC On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:25 PM

PPP to organise APC on Sunday

Pakistan People's Party will organise an all parties conference (APC) here on Sunday, according to the party sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party will organise an all parties conference (APC) here on Sunday, according to the party sources.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said in a statement on Friday that the APC agenda had been circulated among all political parties.

He said that coronavirus situation and steps taken by the Punjab government against COVID-19 would be discussed at the conference.

He said that the 18th Amendment, NFC Award and the government relations with the opposition parties attitude would also be the part of agenda.

He said that the locust attack in the province would also be discussed at the APC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Government Of Punjab Punjab APC Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

42 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Russian Prosecutor General Orders Check of Dangero ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Debris From Fregat-SB Tank Breakup Pose No Threat ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Warns Sanctions Against Syria Deeply Affect ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.