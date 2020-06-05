PPP to organise APC on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party will organise an all parties conference (APC) here on Sunday, according to the party sources.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said in a statement on Friday that the APC agenda had been circulated among all political parties.

He said that coronavirus situation and steps taken by the Punjab government against COVID-19 would be discussed at the conference.

He said that the 18th Amendment, NFC Award and the government relations with the opposition parties attitude would also be the part of agenda.

He said that the locust attack in the province would also be discussed at the APC.