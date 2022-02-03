UrduPoint.com

PPP To Organise "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Hyderabad Zone) will organize a Solidarity Rally on Friday (February 04) in connection with "Kashmir Solidarity Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (Hyderabad Zone) will organize a Solidarity Rally on Friday (February 04) in connection with "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

According to a press statement, the rally, to show solidarity with kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, will be held outside Hyderabad Press Club at 3pm and candle lit vigil will also be organised.

The district president PPP Hyderabad and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Sagheer Qureshi and other leaders will lead the rally in which Indian atrocities against Kashmiris will be strongly condemned.

Party workers holding Kashmiri and Pakistani flags will participate in the rally while candles will be lit to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs on their supreme sacrifices.

