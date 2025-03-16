PPP to organise public gathering in Ghari Khuda Bux on April 4

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced a big public gathering on April 4 in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to mark the 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

During the meeting, the party opposed the proposed project of six new canals on the Indus River and stated that Sindh would not accept any new canal project under the Indus River System.

The PPP Sindh Council meeting chaired by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Manzoor Wassan, Sarfraz Rajar, Noman Sheikh, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Agha Siraj Durrani, Lal Chand Ukrani, Sadia Javed ,Shahida Rehmani, and several other provincial ministers and party officials.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated PPP’s firm stance against any new canal project on the Indus River.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that PPP has always been at the forefront of advocating for Sindh’s rights and will continue to represent the people on critical issues like water distribution.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

PPP Sindh Council passed several resolutions during the meeting and paid homage to the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring massive public participation in the April 4, gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.