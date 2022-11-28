PPP to organize Foundation Day ceremony in Tando Jam on Tuesday

A public meeting in connection with the 55th foundation day of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will be held at Rawal House on Tuesday (November 29).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A public meeting in connection with the 55th foundation day of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will be held at Rawal House on Tuesday (November 29).

According to a press release, the Foundation Day public meeting will be held at Rawal Farm House, Rahoki nearTando Jam at about 5 pm, which will be attended by party leaders.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other leaders will address the party workers.

A tribute will be paid to the founding fathers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), one of the largest democratic parties in the country.