PPP To Organize Foundation Day Ceremony In Tando Jam On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 09:35 PM

PPP to organize Foundation Day ceremony in Tando Jam on Tuesday

A public meeting in connection with the 55th foundation day of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will be held at Rawal House on Tuesday (November 29).

According to a press release, the Foundation Day public meeting will be held at Rawal Farm House, Rahoki nearTando Jam at about 5 pm, which will be attended by party leaders.

According to a press release, the Foundation Day public meeting will be held at Rawal Farm House, Rahoki nearTando Jam at about 5 pm, which will be attended by party leaders.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other leaders will address the party workers.

A tribute will be paid to the founding fathers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), one of the largest democratic parties in the country.

