PPP To Organize Independence Day Rallies On Aug 14 In District Headquarters Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 11:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sindh has decided to hold rallies across the province on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan to be celebrated on August 14 (Monday).

The announcement was made by Sindh People's Party President Senator Nisar Khuhro in an event organized on the occasion of Minorities Day here on Friday.

Nisar Khuhro said PPP will organize independence day rallies in all district headquarters of the province on August 14 to celebrate the 76th independence day of Pakistan.

He said that Sindh created Pakistan and we will celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm.

