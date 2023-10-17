PPP to organize Quran Khwani, prayer to mark "Karsaz tragedy anniversary

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will organize Quran Khwani and special prayer ceremonies in every district headquarters across the country on October 18 to pay homage to the martyrs of the "Karsaz" tragedy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will organize Quran Khwani and special prayer ceremonies in every district headquarters across the country on October 18 to pay homage to the martyrs of the "Karsaz" tragedy.

According to the press release, Pakistan People's Party Karachi Division will organize the main program on a road adjacent to the Bilawal House in the Clifton area which will be addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, a large number of party workers and leaders also visited the site of the tragic incident on Tuesday evening and sprinkled rose petals on the site of the ill-fated tragic incident to pay homage to the martyrs of "Karsaz" tragedy. A candlelight vigil was also held and prayers were offered for the departed souls.