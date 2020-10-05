UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP To Part Ways With PDM By Dec End: Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

PPP to part ways with PDM by Dec end: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would part ways with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by the end of December.

The PPP leaders would never go with extremist party leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the collusion of opposition with extremist party would no longer exist. The opposition plan to frustrate the government would fail, he added.

Criticizing the formation of all parties conference, he said Chief Jamiat Ulema-e islam (F) Fazl ur Rehman was heading it which was convened by the PPP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party December Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

2 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

35 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

35 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.