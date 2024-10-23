PPP To Participate APHC Program On October 27: CM Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that Pakistan People's Party always been the voice of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it will participate in program being organized by the Conference in Karachi on October 27
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that Pakistan People's Party always been the voice of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it will participate in program being organized by the Conference in Karachi on October 27.
He said this while meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Convenor Ghulam Mohammad Safi. The delegation members included Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed, Hameed Lone, Syed Aijaz Shah and Majeed Shaikh. Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Zia Lanjar were also present at the meeting.
The delegation convenor said that the Indian government deployed their forces in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, and began occupying the region.
He also shared that the APHC plans to organise a program on October 27 in the city and extended an invitation to the PPP to attend the program.
The Hurriyat delegation informed the CM that they would also invite other political parties to demonstrate unity on the Kashmir issue. At this, the CM said that his party and leadership have always supported the Kashmir issue.
He said it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, resulting in resolutions for the solution of the issue. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto obtained the status of Observer to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in the OIC.
Shah said that President Asif Zardari always kept the Kashmir issue alive and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to be the voice for the people of Kashmir.
