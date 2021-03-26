PPP to participate in AJK elections: Nayyer Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Friday categorically said the PPP would participate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

He, in a statement, asked the aspirant candidates to send their applications for party tickets for AJK elections to Zardari House Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 5.

He said a bank draft of Rs30,000 in the name of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should be attached with each application.