PPP To Participate In AJK Elections: Nayyer Bukhari

Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:16 PM

PPP to participate in AJK elections: Nayyer Bukhari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Friday categorically said the PPP would participate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Friday categorically said the PPP would participate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

He, in a statement, asked the aspirant candidates to send their applications for party tickets for AJK elections to Zardari House Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 5.

He said a bank draft of Rs30,000 in the name of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians should be attached with each application.

