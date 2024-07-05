PPP to participate in APC on counter terrorism: Bilawal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that a PPP delegation would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on counter terrorism being called by the government for establishing peace in the country.

“The PPP is in favour of reaching a consensus on all matters pertaining to the country, including fighting terrorism, since we have our own policy and a strong commitment to eliminating the scourge," he said while addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Bilawal said the APC would provide an opportunity to all political parties to express their opinions.

PPP Balochistan President Changez Jamali and Member of the Natioanl Assembly Ejaz Jhakrani were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is on a two-day visit to Balochsitan, was briefed about the pace of ongoing uplift schemes and proposed development projects for the province.

He also held detailed deliberations with the provincial leadership and workers of the party.

The PPP chairman, in his press conference, emphasized the need for developing consensus on the national issues terming it crucial for continuity of the democratic process and stability of the country.

He said despite some reservations, the PPP supported the Federal Government in the larger national interest and thanked the latter for assisting "us in undertaking the development projects, we proposed for our people".

About briefing given to him on issues of Balochistan, he said the the mineral enriched province had a huge potential which needed to be explored. “The resources of the province will be utilized on the welfare of its people," he resolved.

CM Bugti, he said, had chalked out an ambitious agenda for bringing tangible reforms in various sectors including health, education, youth skilled development and women empowerment.

He noted that as per flagship programmes launched by the Balochistan CM in the health sector, the government has planned to constitute a state of the art hospital on the patron of Gambat Hospital and NIVCED.

The Health on Wheels programme had been launched to provide health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan by extending services of Rescue 1122 to 10 districts of the province as a first step towards quick health service delivery., he added

The PPP chairman recalled that the Balochistan government had been asked to expedite the compensation process initiated for the affectees of 2022 floods.

“The housing project for those affected by the 2022 floods will be accelerated," he said, referring to a successful initiative launched in Sindh in this connection.

He said those who had lost their houses in the calamity were the prime focus of PPP, and "we have devised a strategy to construct homes and hand over to the affectees on ownership basis".

Bilawal Bhutto expressed the desire to empower the women of Balochistan, promising that they would be provided interest-free loans for the purpose. "We aim to empower women by providing them with interest-free loans because the PPP wants them to play a role in every sector."

He mentioned that a plan was also being envisaged to establish a solar park in the province through public-private partnership.

