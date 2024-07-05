PPP To Participate In APC On Counter Terrorism: Bilawal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that a PPP delegation would attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on counter terrorism being called by the government for establishing peace in the country.
“The PPP is in favour of reaching a consensus on all matters pertaining to the country, including fighting terrorism, since we have our own policy and a strong commitment to eliminating the scourge," he said while addressing a press conference.
Flanked by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Bilawal said the APC would provide an opportunity to all political parties to express their opinions.
PPP Balochistan President Changez Jamali and Member of the Natioanl Assembly Ejaz Jhakrani were also present.
Bilawal Bhutto, who is on a two-day visit to Balochsitan, was briefed about the pace of ongoing uplift schemes and proposed development projects for the province.
He also held detailed deliberations with the provincial leadership and workers of the party.
The PPP chairman, in his press conference, emphasized the need for developing consensus on the national issues terming it crucial for continuity of the democratic process and stability of the country.
He said despite some reservations, the PPP supported the Federal Government in the larger national interest and thanked the latter for assisting "us in undertaking the development projects, we proposed for our people".
About briefing given to him on issues of Balochistan, he said the the mineral enriched province had a huge potential which needed to be explored. “The resources of the province will be utilized on the welfare of its people," he resolved.
CM Bugti, he said, had chalked out an ambitious agenda for bringing tangible reforms in various sectors including health, education, youth skilled development and women empowerment.
He noted that as per flagship programmes launched by the Balochistan CM in the health sector, the government has planned to constitute a state of the art hospital on the patron of Gambat Hospital and NIVCED.
The Health on Wheels programme had been launched to provide health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan by extending services of Rescue 1122 to 10 districts of the province as a first step towards quick health service delivery., he added
The PPP chairman recalled that the Balochistan government had been asked to expedite the compensation process initiated for the affectees of 2022 floods.
“The housing project for those affected by the 2022 floods will be accelerated," he said, referring to a successful initiative launched in Sindh in this connection.
He said those who had lost their houses in the calamity were the prime focus of PPP, and "we have devised a strategy to construct homes and hand over to the affectees on ownership basis".
Bilawal Bhutto expressed the desire to empower the women of Balochistan, promising that they would be provided interest-free loans for the purpose. "We aim to empower women by providing them with interest-free loans because the PPP wants them to play a role in every sector."
He mentioned that a plan was also being envisaged to establish a solar park in the province through public-private partnership.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 drug pushers held, 4.3kg Hashish, Ice recovered9 seconds ago
-
No major hikes for Lower-Income electricity users: Awais Leghari30 minutes ago
-
PPP observes July 5 as black day across Sindh30 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks authorities in Hyderabad to stop polluting fresh waterways30 minutes ago
-
63 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers50 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds CCP powers to conduct inquiry in another case1 hour ago
-
Police comb guest houses, localities in Tandojam1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK’s Keir Starmer on election victory1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker extends felicitation to newly elected Britain PM1 hour ago
-
Shams Colony police team arrested snatchers, 13 motorcycles, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish 300 model schools1 hour ago
-
Cabinet body approves 6 months' extension in Refinery Policy 20231 hour ago