ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that party workers would participate in the March for Palestine being organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

A JI delegation led by its Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman formally invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take part in the march during a meeting here at the Zardari House.

The two leaders discussed the war imposed on the middle East by Israel and the current situation in the region.

Talking to the media, Bilawal said that the world community remained indifferent to the ongoing brutal killings of women and children in Palestine. The top Palestinian leader was martyred in Iran.

Israel had no regard for human rights, rather it was violating them with impunity, he added.

The PPP chairman said that the war imposed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon was inching towards Iran. "Israel is, in fact, on a drive to forcefully occupy the Palestinian lands for completing its agenda of a 'greater Israel'."

"The PPP stands firm with the Muslims all over the world," he added.

The JI delegation consisted of vice presidents Liaquat Baloch and Mian Aslam, Secretory General Ameer-ul-Azeem and Ameer JI Islamabad Chapter Engr Nasarullah Randhawa.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Secretory General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Naveed Qamar and PPP Chairman's Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting.