PPP to participate in sit-in outside SC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi City Chapter will participate in a peaceful protest and sit-in outside the Supreme Court(SC) on Monday as per the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Vice-President PPP Punjab Rana Rafaqat told APP that all party wings had been directed to gather at the martyrdom place of Shahid Benazir Bhutto at Laiqat Bagh from where a peaceful rally would be left for outside of the SC building.

Rana said that is identical to the abjuration of justice to give a red-carpet reception to any accused person.

He alleged that PPP would stage an immense protest against justice double standards.

The Vice-President said that the rally would start from Laiqat Bagh at 10 am.