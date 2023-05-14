UrduPoint.com

PPP To Participate In Sit-in Outside SC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PPP to participate in sit-in outside SC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi City Chapter will participate in a peaceful protest and sit-in outside the Supreme Court(SC) on Monday as per the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Vice-President PPP Punjab Rana Rafaqat told APP that all party wings had been directed to gather at the martyrdom place of Shahid Benazir Bhutto at Laiqat Bagh from where a peaceful rally would be left for outside of the SC building.

Rana said that is identical to the abjuration of justice to give a red-carpet reception to any accused person.

He alleged that PPP would stage an immense protest against justice double standards.

The Vice-President said that the rally would start from Laiqat Bagh at 10 am.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Supreme Court Benazir Bhutto Punjab Rawalpindi Bagh All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

26 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

36 seconds ago
 China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

1 hour ago
 Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the ..

Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches f ..

1 hour ago
 India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Duba ..

India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Co ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with members of Higher Committee for Development and Ci ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.