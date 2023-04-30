PPP to protect rights of labourers: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP was a party of the workers and it would continue to protect the rights of labourers.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that the founding chairman of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood by the workers in their struggle for labourer's rights and rectified the injustices meted out to them through labour reforms.

Asif Zardari said that today due to the worst inflation, the working class was suffering from economic constraints.

He said that the government of the PPP had made the labourers partners in the government-owned industrial enterprises under the Benazir Employees' Stock Option Scheme.

Asif Zardari expressed the Party's resolve to continue solving the problems of the working class on a priority basis after returning to power. He said that the PPP was adhered to the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following the footsteps of his grandfather and mother, would support the workers' rights.

He asked the labour force of the country to support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so that their problems could be solved and they achieve their rights.