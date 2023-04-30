UrduPoint.com

PPP To Protect Rights Of Labourers: Asif Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PPP to protect rights of labourers: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP was a party of the workers and it would continue to protect the rights of labourers.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that the founding chairman of the PPP, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood by the workers in their struggle for labourer's rights and rectified the injustices meted out to them through labour reforms.

Asif Zardari said that today due to the worst inflation, the working class was suffering from economic constraints.

He said that the government of the PPP had made the labourers partners in the government-owned industrial enterprises under the Benazir Employees' Stock Option Scheme.

Asif Zardari expressed the Party's resolve to continue solving the problems of the working class on a priority basis after returning to power. He said that the PPP was adhered to the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following the footsteps of his grandfather and mother, would support the workers' rights.

He asked the labour force of the country to support Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so that their problems could be solved and they achieve their rights.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

8 minutes ago
 Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to ..

Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to begin tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Boar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Board of Trustees for &#039;1 Bill ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.