PPP To Protect Rights Of Minorities: PPP Leader
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) President, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation, Malik Imtiaz Channar has said that PPP would continue playing role to protect rights of minorities.
He was addressing a ceremony that was organized by PPP Minorities Wing here.
He said that PPP always raised voice for protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society.
“It is PPP that always played role to protect rights of downtrodden segments of society and minorities,” he said.
He said: “It is need of hour to promote culture of tolerance and harmoney”.
He said that minorities had been playing remarkable role in mainstream life activities in the country.
He said that minorities had also been playing role in strengthening national economy.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago