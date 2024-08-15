PPP to protect rights of minorities: PPP leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) President, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation, Malik Imtiaz Channar has said that PPP would continue playing role to protect rights of minorities.

He was addressing a ceremony that was organized by PPP Minorities Wing here.

He said that PPP always raised voice for protection of rights of downtrodden segments of the society.

“It is PPP that always played role to protect rights of downtrodden segments of society and minorities,” he said.

He said: “It is need of hour to promote culture of tolerance and harmoney”.

He said that minorities had been playing remarkable role in mainstream life activities in the country.

He said that minorities had also been playing role in strengthening national economy.